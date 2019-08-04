Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Honeywell International (HON) Position by $706,102; Berkshire Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $477,700 as Stock Price Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.55M shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 164,460 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.14 million, up from 159,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning invested in 0.12% or 24,061 shares. Southport Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bartlett And Ltd Llc reported 10,440 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 147,683 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. Piedmont Advisors owns 0.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 44,701 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 1.51% or 68,290 shares. King Wealth holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,228 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 116,463 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 3,553 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 8,324 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc accumulated 4,337 shares. 9,822 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Telemus Lc holds 6,077 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 6,483 shares to 24,553 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.