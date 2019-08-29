Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Stake; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 6,010 shares as Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 241,910 shares with $17.21 million value, up from 235,900 last quarter. Discover Financial Svcs now has $25.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 410,679 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 143,550 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.38 million shares with $149.53 million value, down from 1.52 million last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.93. About 164,646 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 28,061 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 161,862 shares. Btc holds 42,529 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 28,055 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% or 18,650 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 6,502 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 679,266 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1,442 shares. Tru Inv accumulated 15,190 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Cullinan Assocs reported 12,526 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 8,072 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 46,849 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bancorporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 13.59% above currents $80.4 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $91 target. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8600 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Outperform”. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, May 3. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) stake by 92,125 shares to 793,870 valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) stake by 88,300 shares and now owns 671,440 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Com reported 2,951 shares. Hound Partners Limited has 1.26 million shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3,820 shares. Citadel Advsrs has 470,426 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Panagora Asset accumulated 2,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Invsts Lc invested in 0.52% or 19,633 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.02% stake. First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 167 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 59,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset holds 48,844 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 582,712 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 50 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 29.57% above currents $94.93 stock price. Nexstar Media Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

