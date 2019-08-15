Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted By $904,020 Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 Has 1 Sentiment

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 7,410 shares as Pepsico Incorporated (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 207,109 shares with $25.38M value, up from 199,699 last quarter. Pepsico Incorporated now has $182.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.63 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased their equity positions in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.25 million shares, up from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -3.86% below currents $130.72 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl Serv owns 24,356 shares. Independent Investors invested 1.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cambridge Investment Research invested in 182,291 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carret Asset Limited Com reported 78,541 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.11% or 7.36 million shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd has 239,383 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp reported 46,592 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Victory Management Incorporated owns 305,720 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 74 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 2.23% or 51,277 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 3.2% or 234,375 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 312,408 shares. Kemper Master Retirement has invested 1.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $130.83 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia.

It closed at $12.58 lastly. It is down 10.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.