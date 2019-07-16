Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $789,498; Stock Price Rose; Fidelity National Financial Decreased Its Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $13.00 Million as Shares Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 1.98 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 1.25 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.30 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 42,394 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 41 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 189,560 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.06% or 61,629 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 146,883 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 248 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 2,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tealwood Asset invested in 18,051 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 33,474 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 56 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 144,054 shares. Yhb Inv has 30,855 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc accumulated 3,073 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,033 shares to 244,537 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,610 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC).