Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $642,100; Honeywell Int’l (HON) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Boosted Position by $131.81 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 billion, up from 44,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.2. About 2.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 46.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,032 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 27,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was bought by Dillon Kenneth. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

