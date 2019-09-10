Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $9.38 Million; Rayonier (RYN) Position Held by St Germain D J Co Inc

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 1.38 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 610,004 shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,610 shares to 191,937 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total (BND) by 3,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,899 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 29,000 shares. 8,089 are owned by Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 9,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 45,837 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 8,250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, First In has 0.07% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 2,831 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 10,203 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 78,525 shares. 69,481 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,196 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 179,434 shares. Citadel Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 10,760 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Company reported 60,011 shares stake. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 178 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 358,694 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 253,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Tru owns 100,262 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 7,981 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 2.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 95,222 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.7% or 51,200 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 28,677 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Carnegie Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Circle invested in 10.34% or 196,600 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.