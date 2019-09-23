Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $589,680 as Share Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Boston Position in Rogers (ROG) Has Trimmed by $448,232 as Share Value Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86M, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $379.99. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 2,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 169,363 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.23 million, down from 171,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 50,147 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.42 million for 25.52 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.3% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 17,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 2,700 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested 0.1% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Bb&T Limited Company holds 3,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 2,402 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 380,761 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Incorporated Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 7,600 shares. 2,048 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co reported 532 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Westfield Capital Mgmt Co Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Quantbot Tech LP invested in 300 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30,401 shares to 661,775 shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 31,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel owns 542,096 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 259,125 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,928 shares. Guardian Investment Management has 11,101 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 1,055 shares. 42,757 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw. 38,672 are owned by Acg Wealth. Arete Wealth Advsr reported 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability has 112,947 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,031 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,347 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability Com invested 3.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 90,800 are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,644 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,940 shares to 264,149 shares, valued at $25.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.