Roffman Miller Associates Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.50 Million; Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $17.89 Billion

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 18,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.52 million, down from 358,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 92,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 407,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.61B, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,744 shares to 136,986 shares, valued at $28.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,059 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 64,600 shares to 333,900 shares, valued at $13.02 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rent A C (Put) (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthca (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

