Roffman Miller Associates Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Share Value Rose; Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $301,227

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Com has 278,930 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Grp Limited Com has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 60,624 were reported by Covington Inv Advsrs. Mig Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,776 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,910 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,234 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sfe Investment Counsel owns 11,230 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,463 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4,795 shares. 450,112 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 114,479 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 28,027 shares in its portfolio. Dillon And Assoc Inc invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 987,676 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,187 shares to 218,129 shares, valued at $30.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 892 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 37,777 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fernwood Inv Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 2,355 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.87% or 716,495 shares in its portfolio. Stralem And holds 2.52% or 44,625 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial LP owns 54,315 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cap City Communications Fl owns 34,976 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 1.77% or 1.68M shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 26,130 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,520 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0.72% or 87,448 shares in its portfolio.

