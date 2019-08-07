Roffman Miller Associates Continues to Hold Position in Texas Instruments (TXN); Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Held by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.67M, up from 274,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 89,097 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 525,456 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Yorktown And Rech Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,000 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). National Bank Of Hawaii holds 164,011 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 91,954 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 32,151 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability reported 89,819 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 0.59% stake. Catalyst Capital Llc holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.08M shares. Reik & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85,349 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 51,636 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc owns 278,556 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 6.98 million shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs invested in 0.03% or 2,928 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 79,647 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 2,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Co reported 112,809 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The California-based Montecito Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 375,521 were accumulated by Sadoff Management Ltd Company. Culbertson A N & Com reported 27,184 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 587 shares. First Eagle Ltd Llc accumulated 3.91 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,509 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 7,559 shares. Horrell Management holds 297 shares. Whittier Company has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 34,334 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. $922,762 worth of stock was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

