Roffman Miller Associates Boosted Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by $305,074 as Share Value Rose; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Its Stake in Natus Medical Del (BABY) by $371,225

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 245,872 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08 million, up from 241,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 380,854 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 14,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 75,024 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 89,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC IS SEEKING TO REMOVE CHAIRMAN OF NATUS BOARD & REPLACE HIM WITH A THIRD CANDIDATE; 20/03/2018 – Voce Fight Follows Disappointing Natus Guidance, Heated Coffee Shop Encounter; 15/05/2018 – Voce Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Natus Medical; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2018 EPS 68c-EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natus Medical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BABY); 20/03/2018 – Voce Nominates Two People for Natus Medical Board; 21/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FILED PROXY MATERIALS SEEKING ELECTION OF 3 INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES TO NATUS’S BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares to 61,753 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,503 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

