Rodgers Brothers Upped Position in Coca (KO) by $1.02 Million; Ally Financial Increased Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding by $585,000 as Shares Rose

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 2.90 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 22,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 116,955 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 94,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 3.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 76,569 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.24 million shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 13.24 million shares. Charter Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 403,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 17,820 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 14.88M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Eqis Management has 22,485 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 122,547 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Andra Ap holds 166,900 shares. Private Cap Advisors has 190,461 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Llc accumulated 14,428 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 3.31 million shares. National Pension Ser has 1.15 million shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).