Rodgers Brothers Upped By $444,600 Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 22.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 2,850 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 15,261 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 12,411 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $7.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 185,970 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business Services has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -9.25% below currents $22.59 stock price. Newtek Business Services had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of NEWT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Compass Point. See Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 31,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial accumulated 55,816 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 36,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited accumulated 63,745 shares. Van Eck owns 152,876 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 41,773 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 14,305 shares. American Asset accumulated 0.49% or 32,827 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc invested in 10,748 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 189,813 shares traded or 83.36% up from the average. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – EXPECT FACILITY TO CONTAIN $75 MLN ACCORDION FEATURE TO ALLOW NBL TO INCREASE BORROWING UNDER FACILITY TO $150 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Net Asset Value Was $278.3 Million, or $15.08/Share, at Dec 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT); 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Board of Directors Approves Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Forecasts Paying Annual Cash Dividend of $1.70 Per Share in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 06/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.75 FROM $17.25; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $432.87 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 24.23% above currents $129.36 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 1 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Friday, March 29 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12.

