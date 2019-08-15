Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Position in Federated Investors (FII) by $389,615 as Stock Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Stake in Cbs New (CBS) as Market Valuation Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 281,129 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 155,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 391,469 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, down from 546,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 4.05M shares traded or 62.69% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 23/05/2018 – The battle for CBS is old-time entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 9,400 shares to 89,787 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $63.42 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Management reported 11,222 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 294,263 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 152,049 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 7,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Cap City Fl owns 20,210 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Comerica Comml Bank reported 69,718 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Huntington Bank holds 3,440 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 314,291 were reported by S&T Bank Pa. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 395,115 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,815 shares to 203,575 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 83,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).