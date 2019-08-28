Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Its American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stake; Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered By $3.09 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased American Electric Power Co (AEP) stake by 53.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as American Electric Power Co (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 6,265 shares with $525,000 value, down from 13,538 last quarter. American Electric Power Co now has $44.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 1.14M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 37.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 35,144 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 59,701 shares with $5.28 million value, down from 94,845 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $116.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.40% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 12.35 million shares traded or 114.85% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 2,850 shares to 15,261 valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 22,160 shares and now owns 116,955 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.46 million for 18.56 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90’s average target is 0.17% above currents $89.85 stock price. American Electric Power had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AEP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 28.77% above currents $74.86 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R..

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 14,046 shares to 45,941 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 18,241 shares and now owns 74,192 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.