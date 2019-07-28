Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $564,516; Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Northstar Group Boosted Stake

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc analyzed 15,681 shares as the company's stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 738,788 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,176 shares to 5,271 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Aqua America Update: The Calm Before The Storm – Seeking Alpha" on July 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Aqua America (WTR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 7% to $0.2343; 2.3% Yield – StreetInsider.com" published on July 25, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.13 million for 26.62 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

