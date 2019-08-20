Rodgers Brothers Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Raised by $649,250 as Stock Price Rose; Family Management Trimmed Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $351,162

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 884,148 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 8.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.19% or 45,304 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.81% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 58,422 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 79,349 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.58% or 393,097 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co reported 8,471 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.62% or 293,100 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 2.07M shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors holds 7,546 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 13,767 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ellington Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jolley Asset Management Lc reported 129,248 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp has invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,087 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 44,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,070 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record but Dow grounded by Boeing – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Texas Instruments (TXN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 120,580 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.32 million shares. Sarasin Llp owns 517,905 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 340,551 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,130 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 56,239 shares. Bb&T invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 35,203 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 266,171 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Trust Of Virginia Va has 3,685 shares. Inc Ca has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com has 0.52% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Robecosam Ag invested in 0.53% or 120,300 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stearns Fin Service Gru accumulated 0.15% or 7,700 shares.