Rodgers Brothers Stake in Meredith (MDP) Has Upped by $484,275; Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 162,938 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA WON’T BUY FORMER TIME BRANDS OFFERED BY MEREDITH; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Ops $33M

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $9.92 during the last trading session, reaching $341.67. About 1.95M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.44 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.