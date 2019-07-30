Rodgers Brothers Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Boosted by $649,250; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Webster Bank Has Increased by $950,396 Its Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 6.07M shares traded or 28.36% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.41% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.77% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 131,685 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.09% or 1.05M shares. Credit Cap Invests Ltd Company owns 7,500 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,464 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.25% or 902,428 shares. Alethea Cap Ltd Company holds 10,646 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 12,487 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 31,139 shares. Pnc Serv Gru holds 0.08% or 1.48M shares. Wasatch Advsr has 97,096 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.15% stake. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 335,954 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman Asset Ab owns 353,868 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares to 26,111 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,558 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Joins Chorus Of CVS Analysts Cautious On Near-Term Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chipotle, Visa, Texas Instruments and Snap – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 2,270 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,854 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.88M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,137 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. 47,735 are held by Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc. Centurylink Invest Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 438,701 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gabelli & Advisers owns 3,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parsec stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highlander Capital Ltd Company owns 700 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co has 124,010 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Whittier Comm Of Nevada invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).