Rodgers Brothers Position in Southern Co (SO) Boosted by $692,325 as Market Valuation Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Maintains Position in Bidu Us (BIDU)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 289.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 13,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,268 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 4,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 664 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com owns 1.53% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 230,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 677,773 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Co reported 12,668 shares. Altfest L J owns 2,334 shares. Private Na reported 14,352 shares. Dt Inv Prtn Ltd holds 0.62% or 85,106 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1.45 million shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 572,902 shares. Welch & Forbes reported 13,674 shares. Asset Management owns 13,520 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 11,565 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 6,158 were reported by Sns Group Lc. Invest Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,358 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.48% or 246,925 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 33,000 shares. 90,942 shares were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P, worth $4.42 million on Wednesday, February 6.