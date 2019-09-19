Rodgers Brothers Position in Nordstrom (JWN) Raised as Share Price Declined; Cacti Asset Management Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $561,000; Share Value Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37M, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.49. About 448,048 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the U.S. dollar; 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 21,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 38,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 17,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 796,421 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,900 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 60 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 416,213 shares. 13,148 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 291,366 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.05% or 16,355 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 282,026 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 145,580 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1.12 million shares. Sei Com holds 0% or 9,849 shares. Swiss Bank holds 455,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Co has 0.87% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 592,822 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co reported 74,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 10,431 shares to 9,714 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,200 shares to 379,029 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.