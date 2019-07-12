Rodgers Brothers Lowered Its American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holding by $603,659 as Share Price Rose; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Increased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $20.50 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.69. About 1.46 million shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 1.50M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability reported 58,236 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww reported 9,822 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.01% or 43,637 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.67 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.15% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 8,467 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 3,293 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.11% stake. Indexiq Advsr Limited owns 55,582 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 5,109 are owned by Mycio Wealth Partners. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 653,246 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp stated it has 103,308 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 601,630 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50,000 shares to 278,484 shares, valued at $74.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,313 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A busy period and good prospects. – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PYX EROS BUD FDX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCI Group Declares Q3 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,160 shares to 116,955 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 12,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 124,586 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc holds 477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. 19,071 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Moreover, Lathrop Invest has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Chemical Bank & Trust invested in 0.24% or 25,066 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc owns 3,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 59,984 shares. Rothschild Il has 8,736 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust & Investment Management holds 5,926 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.32% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.11M shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 10,372 shares. Conning Incorporated has 9,688 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bankshares Trust holds 0.03% or 4,063 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power plans to sell 14M equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Launches IlluminationLAB; Partners With L Marks To Identify Innovative Technology Ideas – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ohio House passes controversial energy bill, moves to Senate – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $494.08 million for 22.73 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.