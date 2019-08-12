Rodgers Brothers Lifted Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Market Value Declined; Crystal Rock Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) as Market Value Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 106,411 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 99,771 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 25,487 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has 7,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.02% or 95,388 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru reported 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 166,877 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 17,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Btim reported 0.27% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Putnam Investments holds 134,398 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Da Davidson & Company has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 32,279 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $25,013 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Com holds 13,195 shares. Connable Office holds 3,484 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 10,430 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Llc reported 16,250 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 56,039 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 325,327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 610,120 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 499,382 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 695,056 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And Tru holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 51,157 shares. 481,488 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 75,600 shares.