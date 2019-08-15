Rodgers Brothers Lifted Its Meredith (MDP) Stake by $484,275; Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Qci Asset Management Has Lifted by $685,690 Its Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 434,694 shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLETE 10-Q, CITES TIME PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 81,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, up from 77,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 132,342 shares to 1,997 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,145 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

