Rodgers Brothers Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $688,720; As Goldfield (GV) Stock Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Has Increased by $368,948 Its Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,609 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 104,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company's stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.995. About 61,009 shares traded or 89.81% up from the average. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has 118,015 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 16,952 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 11,589 shares. 43,649 were reported by Menta Capital Ltd. Shufro Rose Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 187,074 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 425 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 4,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,253 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 72,362 shares. Moreover, Mill Road Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.5% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1.94 million shares. Pnc Fincl Service holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 100 shares. Cetera Advisor accumulated 0.01% or 89,500 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 52,350 shares to 136,325 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Goldfield Announces 2019 First-Quarter Results NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire" on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published: "The Goldfield Corporation Announces Resumption of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire" on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "President's Comments at Goldfield's Annual Meeting NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire" published on May 23, 2019

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio invested in 4.13M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Forte Cap Ltd Com Adv accumulated 17,496 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 10.94 million shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 81,932 shares. Headinvest Llc, Maine-based fund reported 6,649 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 220,210 shares. Franklin Inc reported 4.28M shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 26,135 shares. First In reported 10,517 shares. State Street owns 66.20 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canal Ins stated it has 2.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Management Co has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,537 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga" published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019.