Rodgers Brothers Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Value Rose, Holder Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Position by $418,582

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 1,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,577 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $388.66. About 644,548 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 502,567 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 8,801 shares to 56,797 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.