Rodgers Brothers Increases Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV); Ubs Oconnor Increased Its Electron (EA) Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Electron (EA) by 87.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89B, up from 78,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Electron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24M shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold 675 shares worth $110,450. Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of stock or 3,665 shares. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $60,452 worth of stock. Another trade for 705 shares valued at $112,449 was made by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. WHITE ANA MARIA sold 2,303 shares worth $367,337. 1,971 shares were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN, worth $316,909.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 99,647 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 82,935 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited stated it has 1,660 shares. Lau Associates Limited Co reported 1,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 45,207 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.43% or 233,403 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Ltd invested in 5,643 shares. Churchill Mngmt has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 57,912 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 14,408 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.06% or 9,057 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,864 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 12,087 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP has 27,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 410,681 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 7,659 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 92,245 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Crystal Rock Capital Management reported 31,510 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 210 shares. Hudson Bay LP owns 72,679 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.08% or 11,091 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lpl Limited accumulated 22,135 shares. Techs Crossover Mngmt V Ltd Llc reported 70.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Mngmt invested in 670 shares. 46,600 are held by Uss Mngmt Ltd. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,900 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prod (NYSE:APD) by 30,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $55.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hornbeck (Put) (NYSE:HOS) by 315,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsof (NASDAQ:MSFT).