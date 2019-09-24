Rodgers Brothers Increased Its Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $332,478 as Market Valuation Declined; As Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Share Value Rose, Healthcare Value Capital Boosted Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 123,635 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 116,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 3.27M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 5.57M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STX – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,079 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs invested in 380 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.75% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 5,484 shares. 379,590 were reported by Oak Associate Ltd Oh. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 102,945 shares. 13D Mgmt Limited invested in 288,956 shares or 4.1% of the stock. Reilly Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Pitcairn Communications accumulated 33,099 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson reported 1,870 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 146,739 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs stated it has 100 shares. Raymond James Svcs owns 70,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 892,226 shares. Texas-based Bancorp has invested 0.96% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,840 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.18% stake. Greatmark Partners accumulated 116,710 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.40M shares. Wilsey Asset Management holds 3.82% or 137,327 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,060 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Yhb Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,776 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 60,016 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 6,074 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 45,360 were accumulated by Neumann Cap Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 3.63 million shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.