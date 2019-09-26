Rodgers Brothers Increased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Trillium Asset Management Upped Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 2,698 shares as West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 22,131 shares with $2.77M value, up from 19,433 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc now has $10.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.11. About 270,969 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 124.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 21,325 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 38,450 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 17,125 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.69 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,992 shares to 109,584 valued at $22.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 16,743 shares and now owns 160,440 shares. Sba Communications Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 5,770 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Management Comm has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0% stake. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 133 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group invested in 54,215 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,698 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 4,884 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.16% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Profund Ltd invested in 7,945 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc reported 7,145 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 199,551 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 0.02% or 44,876 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Among 3 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom has $6500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is 14.17% above currents $32.19 stock price. Nordstrom had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $55 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 41 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,518 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs holds 0.31% or 27,515 shares. Laurion Management Lp invested in 38,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 13,831 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 18,276 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 25,192 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability invested in 770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster Fincl Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 300 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.45% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fifth Third State Bank holds 1,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1.40 million shares. Winslow Asset invested in 106,187 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 105,269 shares.