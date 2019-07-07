Rodgers Brothers Increased By $484,275 Its Meredith (MDP) Holding; Oceaneering International (OII)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Oceaneering International Inc (OII) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 77 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oceaneering International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 94.28 million shares, down from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oceaneering International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 58 Increased: 62 New Position: 30.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 33.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 8,805 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 35,121 shares with $1.94M value, up from 26,316 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 182,303 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corp and Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TheMaven makes move on Sports Illustrated operations – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EatingWell Announces The 2019 Winners Of Its Third Annual American Food Heroes Awards – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Media Group President Jon Werther To Leave Meredith – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 215,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 15,368 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Price Michael F holds 2.45% or 358,200 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 82,268 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 59,222 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 72,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 1.07 million shares. Prudential Public Limited owns 461,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 370,188 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bancshares Of Mellon reported 814,826 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.18% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 439,992 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has declined 17.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. for 97,444 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 2.05 million shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Management Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 976,000 shares.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oceaneering Awarded Contract to Supply Umbilicals and Distribution Hardware for Mozambique LNG Project – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.