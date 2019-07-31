Rodgers Brothers Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Lifted by $649,250 as Stock Price Rose; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Share Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.74 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 39,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 1.68M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/04/2018 – `NO ONE’S GOING TO BUY US RIGHT NOW’ WYNN CEO TELLS REGULATORS; 24/04/2018 – WYNN MACAU 1Q IFRS NET $227.05M; 16/04/2018 – Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT; 28/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group has bought into Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts as “a passive investor,” according to Deputy Chairman Francis Lui Yiu-tung. Galaxy announced on March 22 that it had bought a 4; 06/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF BOSTON-AREA CASINO; 17/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Outlines Increased Sustainable Energy Practices At The 2018 Global Meetings Industry Day; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS COMPANY AND BOSTON CASINO NOT FOR SALE; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Executive Leadership Appointment To Head Culture And Community Department

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.27. About 4.26M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd accumulated 304,805 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 3,873 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guardian Investment has 0.99% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.25 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Financial Advisers Limited has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 80,554 shares. Private Capital Inc reported 0.11% stake. Ci Invests Inc holds 321,466 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 230,388 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 0.11% stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 3,899 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,449 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mcgowan Group Asset Inc holds 0.65% or 38,617 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 14,350 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. Whitaker Darla H sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million. $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A. Shares for $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. 33,371 shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY, worth $3.37M on Thursday, January 31. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,079 shares to 69,921 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F).

