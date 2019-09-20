Rodgers Brothers Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) Increased by $661,075; Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in General Mills (GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 21,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 38,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 17,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 3.45 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 134.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 10,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 7,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.06M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Ocean Lc holds 1,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.07 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Invest Inc holds 38,488 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Com has 1.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 126,985 shares. Beacon Fin Gru invested in 118,466 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.03% or 60,754 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Company reported 25,774 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 91,784 shares. 7,885 were accumulated by Hemenway Co Limited Liability Co. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 32,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 73,494 shares. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,224 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.03% or 39,464 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 33,899 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Us Medical Device Etf (IHI) by 2,200 shares to 3,614 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail rallies off earnings again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 43,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Co has 21,331 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Company has 0.31% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 38,450 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Ameriprise holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 58,396 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 505,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62,000 were reported by Cqs Cayman L P. Moreover, Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa has 0.24% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 10,646 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 416,213 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.45% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 305,962 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 54,101 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).