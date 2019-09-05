Rodgers Brothers Has Upped Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 289.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 13,575 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 18,268 shares with $944,000 value, up from 4,693 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8

Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 69 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 53 sold and trimmed equity positions in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida. The investment managers in our database now possess: 42.13 million shares, up from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 17.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 504,132 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 91,796 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.64% invested in the company for 126,896 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 328,936 shares.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

