Rodgers Brothers Has Trimmed Its American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holding by $603,659; Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Has Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 3.31M shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 7.58 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Continued to Cash In During Q2 – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancorp Department accumulated 21,667 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,272 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 23,173 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.52% or 6,796 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.92% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 423,505 shares. Charter owns 0.17% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 21,066 shares. Montgomery Inv has invested 4.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,594 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 305 shares. Optimum Inv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Auxier Asset reported 30,060 shares. Vestor Cap Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 137,641 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Svcs holds 170 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,421 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,709 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Co Oh has 18,747 shares. L S Inc invested 0.34% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 69,887 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 25.12M shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 32,402 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.06% or 27,793 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Twin Cap reported 41,560 shares.