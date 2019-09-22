Rodgers Brothers Has Raised Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.19 Million as Market Value Declined; As American Software (AMSWA) Market Valuation Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Lowered by $954,460 Its Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 16,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 113,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 73,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 4.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.27 million, down from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 194,896 shares traded or 128.45% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Big Pharma kills signature drug at center of $5.8 billion South S.F. deal – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 68,060 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Co Il accumulated 25,206 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 631,196 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Amarillo Bancorporation invested in 0.08% or 2,850 shares. Moreover, Davy Asset Management Ltd has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,881 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Com owns 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,676 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset has 1.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Com invested in 0.39% or 21,826 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 66,125 shares. State Street holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67.27 million shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 3,000 shares. Company Savings Bank invested in 0.25% or 306,281 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 17,905 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 10,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,714 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 498,223 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $411.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 832,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AMSWA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,127 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 180,217 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 1,910 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 102,500 shares. Citigroup has 7,772 shares. Victory reported 70,587 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 13,304 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 159,395 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 473,384 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 53,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,907 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd holds 0% or 876 shares in its portfolio.