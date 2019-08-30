Rodgers Brothers Has Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (IDKOF) Sellers Decreased By 4.37% Their Shorts

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. IDKOF’s SI was 347,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 363,700 shares previously. It closed at $25.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 30.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 10,850 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 46,517 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 35,667 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 5.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were bought by Gottlieb Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.60% above currents $35.49 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ether, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, engineering plastics, solvents, and various functional materials.

More news for Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Japan refiner Idemitsu finalizes $5.6B deal to acquire Showa Shell – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 14, 2018 is yet another important article.