Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by $313,020 as Valuation Rose; As Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shares Declined, Holder Ameriprise Financial Upped Its Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.42 million shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 10,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 185,441 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77 million, up from 175,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 154,564 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 9,400 shares to 89,787 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 67,398 shares to 175,720 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4.