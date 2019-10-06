Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Cummins (CMI) Holding as Market Value Declined; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Increased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.60 Million as Share Price Declined

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 977,177 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 49,275 shares to 100,725 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams holds 0.38% or 26,805 shares in its portfolio. 24,554 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. 142,120 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 39,800 shares. 3,259 were accumulated by Captrust. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,904 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 27,943 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.16 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Matthew 25 Mngmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.14% or 17,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.17 million shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $602.49M for 10.28 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.