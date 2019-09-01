Rodgers Brothers Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $801,784; Share Value Declined; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Mengis Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 185.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management holds 2.94% or 215,657 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 492 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has 80,089 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). David R Rahn & Associates owns 3,342 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company has 2,087 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.88% or 1.24 million shares. Hwg Holdings LP holds 3,330 shares or 5.92% of its portfolio. 255 are held by Strategic Service. Burt Wealth Advsr has 492 shares. Forbes J M & Co Llp accumulated 4,468 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.4% or 2,140 shares. Cannell Peter B And Communication has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York holds 0.02% or 4,630 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 6,875 were reported by Cannell Peter B. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 212,461 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic has 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,800 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 2.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Lc holds 1.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 506,364 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 470,521 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.22M shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 31,527 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comm Bank holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 119,061 shares. Blue Inc stated it has 20,020 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,441 shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 0.81% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 25,069 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.