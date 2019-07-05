Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Position in Federated Investors (FII) as Valuation Rose; As Atricure (ATRC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 83,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 227,843 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cellectis Sa by 49,180 shares to 75,414 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 266,577 were reported by Endurant Mngmt L P. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Regions Financial holds 1,251 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Llc holds 3.73% or 171,969 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 0.05% or 910,237 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 494,202 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 40,875 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 8,499 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 14,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 43,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank has 63,200 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 433,912 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares to 113,255 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).