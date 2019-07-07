Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Its Position in Paychex (PAYX) as Stock Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Hendershot Investments Decreased Its Stake by $764,198

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 38,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $85.31. About 1.81 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD had sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,288 shares to 106,903 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest stated it has 115,312 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Korea Invest reported 658,000 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). White Pine Invest holds 2.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 64,337 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 207,999 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,956 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 6.00 million shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 25,018 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,744 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,041 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1.70 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,425 shares. Chemical State Bank holds 0.11% or 12,909 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Commercial Bank accumulated 4,329 shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc holds 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 79 shares. Bb&T has 18,943 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 3,043 shares. Columbia Asset owns 3,285 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Co stated it has 17,880 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 13,972 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 364,184 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Texas Cap Natl Bank Tx has 0.65% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,956 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 14.17M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 10,687 are held by Amica Mutual Com. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,850 shares to 46,517 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. Shares for $3.62 million were sold by MUCCI MARTIN. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

