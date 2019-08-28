Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Its Kimco Realty (KIM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 29,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 65,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 35,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 11.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 3.58 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 111,488 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 119,252 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 68.05M shares. Invesco owns 9.45 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 7.57 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 79,038 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 22,288 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Raymond James Service Inc stated it has 33,734 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 565,948 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 6.73M shares. Security Rech And Management owns 2.31M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 38,090 were reported by Cohen & Steers. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 94,629 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,575 shares to 18,268 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 12.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.