Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Its Kimco Realty (KIM) Holding by $313,020 as Share Price Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.86 Million as Shares Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.75M shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video)

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 777,038 shares traded or 159.34% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Lc accumulated 289,651 shares. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 766,335 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Company has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,750 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atlanta Mgmt L L C owns 483,067 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Family Mgmt Corp reported 39,164 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 8,280 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 24,822 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,892 shares. Financial Consulate Inc owns 54,954 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 630,881 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Inc. Moreover, Stephens Inv Grp Limited Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 911,701 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 11,038 shares.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96 million for 13.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

