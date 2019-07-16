Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Position in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by $603,659; As Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Value Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake by $5.20 Million

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 700,021 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 5.00 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.58 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,575 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 8,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.29% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5.33 million shares. Ftb invested in 0.02% or 2,324 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 33,370 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 393 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 4,020 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aldebaran Financial reported 0.27% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Avalon Advsr reported 0.32% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Prudential Financial stated it has 459,287 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 13,455 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. 9,377 are held by Iberiabank. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 129 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Co has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 530,958 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,182 shares. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,061 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 1.29 million shares stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 519,163 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability reported 138,778 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 320,345 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 0.78% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Connors Investor Service Inc invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.50 million shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 15,079 shares. Southport Ltd has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,000 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y accumulated 7,341 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.