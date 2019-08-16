Rodgers Brothers Has Cut American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stake by $603,659 as Shares Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined While Blue Edge Capital Raised Position by $467,194

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 7 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.77 million, up from 9,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 5.90 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 2.47M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 8,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Invs Llc Oh has 1.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 18,747 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 19,059 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 112,709 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Limited accumulated 6,404 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc holds 27,394 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 70,571 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas reported 2.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Manhattan Comm stated it has 3,493 shares. Brown Advisory reported 11,052 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.74% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 45,869 shares. Da Davidson Communication holds 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 18,456 shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). M Inc holds 0.24% or 12,134 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,128 shares to 23,268 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 8,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

