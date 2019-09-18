Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $661,075; Intel Corp. (INTC) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Its Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 159,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 150,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 21,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 38,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 17,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 476,830 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 11,124 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 7,675 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oakworth accumulated 40,458 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 64,902 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Golub Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 77,840 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,885 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,711 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 254,709 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability reported 276,622 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 208,494 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru holds 131,090 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 5,544 shares to 48,458 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,905 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares to 522,079 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,388 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Assetmark reported 17 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 62,995 shares. First National Trust Com reported 10,151 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Coldstream Cap Management holds 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 17,363 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com owns 22,921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company accumulated 70,986 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,439 shares. Financial Ser Corporation reported 343 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation owns 18,276 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 6,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 525 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 24,127 shares.