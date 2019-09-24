Rodgers Brothers Decreased Its Ii (IIVI) Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised By $6.00 Million Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 30.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 41,363 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 176,000 shares with $25.55 million value, up from 134,637 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $18.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 1.22M shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased Ii (IIVI) stake by 20.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 133,149 shares as Ii (IIVI)’s stock rose 6.52%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 522,079 shares with $19.09M value, down from 655,228 last quarter. Ii now has $2.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 1.70M shares traded or 113.29% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC

Among 3 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. II-VI has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $40’s average target is 8.93% above currents $36.72 stock price. II-VI had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by BTIG Research. B. Riley & Co maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield Associate Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 487,241 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 31,400 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 1,300 shares. 154,411 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co. Geode Limited Liability Com stated it has 798,714 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd reported 7,342 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 20,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). The New York-based Hudson Bay Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Miles Cap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc Ny accumulated 292,200 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated and LITE-ON Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Volume Manufacturing and Marketing of Semiconductor Lasers for Mass-Market LiDAR – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Expands Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions Platforms with the Completion of the Finisar Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Obtains All Governmental Regulatory Approvals to Complete Acquisition of Finisar Corporation and Sets Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity. $493,496 worth of stock was bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER on Tuesday, May 21.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 7,965 shares to 96,777 valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 14,487 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was raised too.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.17 million for 24.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

More recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Ameriprise Financial Welcomes CAM Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Thanksgiving – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 15,850 shares to 60,533 valued at $28.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) stake by 20,900 shares and now owns 26,800 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $166.80’s average target is 15.11% above currents $144.9 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AMP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $175 target. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.