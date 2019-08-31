Rodgers Brothers Cut Kimco Realty (KIM) Position as Shares Rose; Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding in Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) by $333,396

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 2.88M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (LOAN) by 87.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 55,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 118,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 63,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 6,273 shares traded. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge; 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M; 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN)

More notable recent Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synovus (SNV) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Africa Finance Corporation approves $230 mln loan for Nigeria’s 9mobile – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. EXIM Bank seeks vote on $5 bln loan to Mozambique LNG project – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOCUS-Xiaomi banks on phone data for finance play in India – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Loan Growth, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Ally Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 123,299 shares to 2,052 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,465 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $150.64 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company stated it has 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 10,389 shares stake. Eii Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.65% or 63,432 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 891,918 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 79,038 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 293 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 565,948 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,400 shares. Loeb Prtn Corp has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 1.84M shares. Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 25,138 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 18,300 shares to 51,450 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kimco Realty Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Top 5 Buys of Ken Heebner’s CGM – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Realty: How Safe Is This REIT’s 6.5% Dividend Yield? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.