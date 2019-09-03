Rodgers Brothers Continues to Hold Stake in Old Republic Intl (ORI); Saybrook Capital Trimmed Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by $653,604 as Stock Price Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. It closed at $23.36 lastly. It is down 7.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.81. About 640,752 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd holds 187,275 shares. Wills Grp Inc reported 6,583 shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt reported 4,018 shares. Btc Cap Management invested in 19,538 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 13,789 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pitcairn Commerce has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd reported 19,054 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Country Club Com Na reported 0.12% stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 4,893 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley & reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Park National Corp Oh reported 0.13% stake. Impala Asset Ltd Com reported 585,367 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.32 million for 15.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.