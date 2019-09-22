Rodgers Brothers Continues to Hold Position in Williams Sonoma (WSM); As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 7,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 96,777 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, up from 88,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.68 million shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 14,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 117,281 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, down from 131,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,833 shares to 12,240 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,388 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,645 shares to 33,403 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 81,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.